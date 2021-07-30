Shuswap man wins $500,000 boost for retirement in lottery draw

Michael Hewlett from Sorrento won a cool half a million dollars after buying a Lotto Max ticket for the July 13 draw at the Matchbox shop in Salmon Arm. (BCLC photo)

A lottery ticket purchase at a Salmon Arm store has changed the retirement plans of a Sorrento man.

Michael Hewlett received a $500,000 nest egg after playing the Extra in the Lotto Max draw on July 13, a win he discovered at the Matchbox Smoke & Vape Shop in Salmon Arm where he bought the ticket.

“My first thought was that I don’t have to go to work tomorrow,” he told the BC Lottery Corporation.

The Sorrento man said the half-million dollar prize means he’ll even be able to retire three years earlier than planned. He and his spouse, who is already retired, hope to drive across Canada.

“We’re hoping to purchase a camper trailer,” Hewlett said. “I’ve always dreamed about travelling back to Quebec to see my family, and to travel to the East Coast with my wife.”

