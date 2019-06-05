Charles Lentz stands in the parking lot where his car regularly gets ticketed on Friday, July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap man fined $600 for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

A Salmon Arm man has racked up approximately $600 in parking tickets out of protest.

Charles Lentz lives in downtown Salmon Arm beside the Inner Core parking. While surrounded by parking, none of the nearby spots are designated to his residence.

Read more: Column: Parallel parking surveys and precedent

Read more: Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

The alternative parking spot he has been told to use is on Lakeshore Drive across the street from Lordco – a five minute walk from his house.

“I just want a parking spot near my home, that’s all I ask. I mean, who would want to walk that many blocks everyday after work to your own vehicle,” Lentz said.

In the same lot where his vehicle has been ticketed there are monthly parking spots that have two-year waiting lists. Yet he says several stalls remain unused most of the year.

Lentz sometimes receives two tickets a day, the fines totalling an equivalent of a days worth of pay for him.

Read more: B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Read more: B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Marcel Bedard, a bylaw enforcement officer for the City of Salmon Arm, addressed the empty parking stalls with the years-long waitlists.

“People pay to rent them and if they’re reserved they don’ t have to use them but they’re reserved. Some companies buy them for clients so they’re not used every day,” Bedard said.

As for acquiring a parking spot closer to Lentz’s home, Bedard recommended joining the waiting list.

“You have no entitlement to anything when you’re renting; if you don’t have parking you don’t have parking. It would be the same as you living in an apartment building and the landlord tells you have no parking and you have to find you own, its up to your own means,” Bedard said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan
Next story
Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

The Falcons kicked off their season with a 4-2 win over the Bellingham Bells

Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Public says retail and rentals will drive more traffic to already too busy neighbourhood

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

DriveBC mistakenly posts road closure north of Summerland

Area two kilometres north of Summerland was site of earlier slide, but not during past week

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Shuswap man fined $600 for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Most Read