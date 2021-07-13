Shuswap firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills

Update: 2:49 p.m., July 13
Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough reports the fire at the Yankee Flats Road property has been extinguished and fire crews have left the scene.
Original story
Silver Creek firefighters were quick to get a brush fire in the Spa Hills area under control.
On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a report of the brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in Silver Creek.
Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said crews arrived to find a large slash pile had rekindled and the fire was threatening to spread into the surrounding area.
“Our fire crews were able to quickly get water on it and contain the fire…,” said Coubrough.
As of 1 p.m., firefighters were still on scene, extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
