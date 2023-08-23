SASCU is matching donations, up to $25,000, to the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (SASCU/Facebook photo)

SASCU is matching donations, up to $25,000, to the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. (SASCU/Facebook photo)

Shuswap financial institution to match donations for evacuee support

SASCU to match up to $25K donated in-person at branches or by e-transfer to community foundation

A Shuswap credit union has stepped up to support wildfire recovery in the region.

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU), which has two branches in town, and one in Sicamous, Sorrento, and Enderby, has pledged to match donations given to the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, up to $25,000.

The Shuswap Community Foundation’s fund aims to aid community organizations in supporting and relieving disaster-affected areas with food, shelter and by securing other needs, notes the foundation’s website.

“In times like these, community is what holds us together,” said Barry Delaney, SASCU president and CEO.

“The work will continue after the wildfires. being fought today are extinguished. Join us in the effort toward recovery right here at home.”

To have a donation doubled, the money can be deposited to the Shuswap Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund account at a SASCU branch, or sent by auto-deposit e-transfer to info@shuswapfoundation.ca, with the recipient SCF Emergency Response Fund and the memo ‘donation’.

Tax receipts can be provided by taking a deposit receipt to the foundation or emailing it to info@shuswapfoundation.ca.

Read more: Emergency fund launched to aid wildfire-scorched Shuswap communities

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
