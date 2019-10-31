Parents of Ranchero Elementary students have been notified of an incident in which a suspicious driver was reportedly following one of the school’s students. (Google maps photo)

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

What has been described as a “concerning interaction” between an adult and a Ranchero Elementary student has been reported to Salmon Arm RCMP.

On Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m. a Ranchero Elementary student was walking home from her bus stop at the beginning of Mallory Road, near Deep Creek Road, when she noticed she was being followed.

In a letter to parents, Ranchero Elementary principal Doug Cumming says a white male, possibly bald, in a newer model black Ford truck, drove up beside the student and followed her. The student hid from the driver who drove up and down the road several more times.

Cumming said the student immediately reported the incident to her family and the school was notified.

Read more: Ranchero parents say loss of school bus limiting options for kids

Read more: Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie delivers speech to Ranchero students

“I have contacted the RCMP about this incident and have asked the family to do the same,” wrote Cumming.

In a statement released by the elementary school the same day, parents and students were encouraged to report any and all incidents of a similar nature or involving the man described.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say
Next story
Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

Just Posted

Extreme weather shelters coming to Kelowna

The province will open 1,355 temporary shelters and 820 extreme weather response spaces this winter

Police seeking public help in identifying alleged liquor thief

The suspect allegedly stole a bottle of liquor on Oct. 4

Kelowna to Yukon flights now available at YLW

Air North has added an Okanagan stop to its service from Whitehorse to Vancouver

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

B.C. wines hold their own against international competition

The final judgement of B.C. wine tasting took place in Penticton

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomforatable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Most Read