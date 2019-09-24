Following a presentation from Interior Health on Sept. 10, Chase councillors called for the draft of a broad no-smoking bylaw. (File photo)

Shuswap community looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties

Bylaw could also ban smoking outright in Village of Chase core

The Village of Chase is looking to extinguish smoking and vaping on municipal property.

Following a presentation from Interior Health, Chase council called for the draft of a broad no-smoking bylaw.

On Sept. 10, council heard a presentation from Jeff Connors, tobacco reduction co-ordinator for Interior Health, explaining the benefits of adopting a bylaw that would prohibit smoking, vaping and cannabis use in parks and on other civic properties.

Read more: UPDATE: Home badly damaged in Chase mobile home park fire

Read more: In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

It was not the first time Connors had spoken to Chase council. Approximately two years ago, a similar presentation was made that resulted in a smoking bylaw that does not address the use of cannabis. It also contains outdated mandatory smoking distances from building air intakes.

Sean O’Flaherty, the corporate officer in charge of drafting the bylaw, said an updated assessment could not come at a better time.

“Cannabis has been legalized in Canada, and the surge in use of e-cigarettes has appeared and is all over the news right now,” O’Flaherty said. “The timing is actually better now for us to address smoke-free areas in Chase than it was before.”

Read more: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Read more: Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

The drafted bylaw covers use of cannabis, cigarettes and e-cigarettes. It also incorporates a concept that Connors said is used in ski resorts such as Whistler Blackcomb and Sun Peaks, where smoking is completely prohibited in the village core, and outside the village centre in parks or on civic properties.

Ultimately, O’Flaherty said, council will decide just how stringent the bylaw through the approval process that includes public feedback.

So far, said O’Flaherty, Chase residents have indicated they are all for the bylaw.

Read more: Owners of stolen truck spot it in Chase but thief drives off

Read more: Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Most notably, organizers of the weekly Music on the Lake series have written to complain about smoking during the event.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law
Next story
‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

Just Posted

Candidates discuss migrant workers, refugees, immigration at Central Okanagan forum

Nine of the 12 candidates from the Central Okanagan ridings were present at the forum

Investigation opened into West Kelowna crash after car evades RCMP

The four-vehicle crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday morning

Kelowna one of 13 B.C. cities adopting mass timber tech

The same 13 communities represent 35 per cent of all housing starts in 2018

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country remains closed after it unexpectedly eroded

The road has been assessed by a geological engineer and re-construction has begun

Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Shuswap community looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties

Bylaw could also ban smoking outright in Village of Chase core

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Most Read