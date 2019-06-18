A unique 1989 Jeep YJ was stolen from the Salmon Arm GM lot on June 17. (Salmon Arm GM/Facebook)

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

A unique Jeep went missing from Salmon Arm GM’s lot in the early hours of Monday, June 17 and the dealership wants it back.

Read More: Hornets take home gold at Interior Spring League Playoffs tournament

Read More: VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

The vehicle in question, a red 1989 Jeep YJ with a distinctive chrome grille and a sizable lift kit and tires installed was seen on Monday around 5 a.m.

Receptionist Daylene Fleming said the dealership received a tip that the Jeep was spotted making the turn onto 10th Avenue SE near Five Corners Pentecostal Church and racing away at a high speed. They were told that a young man, possibly in his mid 20s, was behind the wheel.

Read More: Police request public’s help after cat shot in North Shuswap

Read More: Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue help injured mountain biker

As the vehicle was up for sale when it was stolen, it had no licence plates attached.

Fleming added the Jeep may have been spotted in Kamloops and the RCMP there have been notified.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New trial ordered for man accused of human smuggling in MV Sun Sea case
Next story
Collision on Harvey Avenue and Dillworth Drive

Just Posted

Grounded: Kelowna Falcons early season struggles continue

The Falcons move to 2-8 after another loss Monday night

Collision on Harvey Avenue and Dillworth Drive

The road should be cleared up momentarily

UBC Okanagan soccer season gets early start

Both men’s and women’s Heat squad gear up for early start to new season

UPDATE: Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna near Carrington Road

Kelowna firefighters coming to aid West Kelowna fire department

Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

Kelowna police responded to six reports of dogs left alone in hot cars this month

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Okanagan library branch back in business after Monday closure

Discovery of unknown powdery substance in Vernon book return prompts evacuation, closure

Hergott: Contribution and Expectation of a will

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues his column on wills

Most Read