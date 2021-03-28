Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)

Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

If ever a man lived up to his name, it was Greg Darling.

The well-loved employee at Shuswap microbrewery Crannóg Ales, described by many as a gem, has died.

Crannóg Ales made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday (March 27). Darling would have celebrated his 15th anniversary with the brewery as a driver and brew-hand this coming Thursday, April 1.

It is with heavy hearts that we tell you that our much-loved and indispensable Greg Darling, driver and brew-hand for 15…

Posted by Crannóg Ales on Saturday, March 27, 2021

“He came up from Vancouver to see how he liked it and somehow never left,” said the brewery. “You will all remember his indefatigable energy at festivals and delivering beer and his pride in being such a critical part of the Crannóg team. “

Darling’s long friendship with Crannóg Ales’ owner Brian MacIsaac was evident in their shared love of punk rock, art and do-it-yourself (DIY). In Vancouver, Darling always did high-energy things, from being a bike courier to running a couple of after-hours clubs.

Many will remember Darling from events at the brewery — stage-diving from a stage at a DOA show, belting it out along with the band and dancing like a demon. On top of that, Darling made sure the brewery’s long table dinners were served with grace and style and made sure always to look absolutely smashing.

“We will miss Greg’s sense of humour, his commitment, and his care,” said the Facebook post. “We’ll miss his willingness to pitch in and get stuff done and his high spirits for every festival and event. And his love of kitties. We will miss Greg every day.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Darling’s partner, Debra Wheatley, who was in hospital when Darling died. The fundraiser will help Wheatley deal with the additional costs incurred by Darling’s sudden passing, along with her own health care — not to mention the kitties.

“The need is to cover all the death costs, as well as to help get Debra back and forth to the hospital for her own treatment and to meet costs while she is ill,” said Crannóg Ales’ founder Rebecca Kneen, who launched the page. “Every donation will help, and your support is very much appreciated.”

The goal is to raise the first $5,000 before April 10 to help with a memorial. Funds over that goal will help Wheatley with the next stage. As of Sunday, March 28, the fund had reached $2,610.

READ MORE: Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

READ MORE: More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds
Next story
Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Vernon resort hot spots

Just Posted

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)
Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Vernon resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Black Press files)
Heavy winds expected as spring storm hits Okanagan, Shuswap

Snow is expected on mountain passes

(File)
UPDATE: One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Vernon

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

courts
Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Lengthy agenda packages are a sign of government transparency

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The Outreach Urban Health Centre on 455 Leon Avenue is moving to 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

The goal is to provide wraparound services for the area’s vulnerable population

Most Read