The BC SPCA in Salmon Arm is welcoming applications from low-income families in the Shuswap region for low-cost spay neuter surgeries. (Contributed)

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

The Shuswap branch of the BC SPCA is welcoming applications for spay/neuter surgeries through a program to assist low-income residents.

The program, which covers up to 50 per cent of surgery costs, is possible thanks to $10,000 in funding received from the Shuswap Community Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to the entire area we serve,” said BC SPCA Shuswap branch manager Victoria Olynik in a Monday, Sept. 28 release.

“In 2018, we were able to spay and neuter more than 300 cats in Salmon Arm through a grant we had received and we received many inquiries from surrounding areas for a need for similar programming.”

The support from the Shuswap Community Foundation comes from the Margaret Haney Fund, an endowment left to assist the welfare and humane treatment of animals in the areas of Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

Read more: Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need

Read more: Video: Local contractors rebuild Shuswap SPCA’s “catio”

Olynik said applicants will be asked to provide proof of income to ensure the program reaches those most in need.

“In a time of growing need and financial difficulties for many families, this program will assist families for whom the costs of a spay or neuter procedure is a barrier but who want what is best for their cat,” says Olynik.

In addition, said Olynik, cats will be microchipped and cat guardians will receive a one-year registration to the BC Pet Registry which helps to reunite lost pets with their people.

The application is available on the BC SPCA website (search under “Ways to Help,” “Take Action,” “Animals in the home” and “Cat overpopulation”).

For more information, contact Olynik at 250-832-7376, or by email at shuswap@spca.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCASalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97
Next story
The ‘relentless underdog’: Green Leader Sonia Furstenau ready for uphill battle

Just Posted

Known Kelowna Hells Angels associate to face trial in October

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault

Okanagan College names two new board members

Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board

Lake Country’s top paid employee retires

Deputy CAO moves up the ranks to fill the position

Paving limits Lake Country road access

Bottom Wood Lake Road closed to southbound traffic

Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza is Canadian

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Motorcycle rider identified following fatal crash in Peachland

Michael Odenbach died in a motorcycle collision on Sept. 27

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

More victims possible in Okanagan assault case

Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Most Read