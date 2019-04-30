Shriners Walk for Love comes to Kelowna

Support for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children comes May 25

The Shriners Walk for Love will be strolling through Kelowna.

Organized by The Shriners of British Columbia and Yukon Child Services Society, the family friendly event allows parents and children to walk or roll to support the cause.

The walk is in support of the Shriners Hospital’s mission to provide orthopaedic, muscular-skeletal and burn care to children, regardless of their ability to pay.

READ MORE:West Kelowna pulls together for family’s pop-can tab collections

READ MORE: Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

The first 500 people to register will receive a T-shirt, voucher for a light lunch at concession, a chance to win a helicopter ride and see Kelowna magician Leif David at the Island Stage.

The Walk for Love will take place May 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30p.m. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Kelowna Lakefront Promenade and Island Stage.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.