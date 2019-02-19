Kamloops this Week

Shots fired in Kamloops, one dead

  • Feb. 19, 2019 1:17 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

One man and one woman are being treated in hospital following a shooting in Brocklehurst on Friday described by police as targeted.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city believed to be linked to Kamloops’ gang-related drug trade.

READ MORE: Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Police were called to a home in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road just before 5 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators arrived to find two people — a man and a woman — suffering gunshot wounds.

Jason Glover died from his injuries, while a police aren’t commenting on the situation of the second victim.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police are asking “the public to remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to Mounties.

On Thursday, one man was arrested and another is at large following a robbery-turned-kidnapping believed to be linked to the city’s drug trade.

In that instance, a woman was taken against her will and allegedly transported to Kelowna. She was rescued by police, investigators said, on Friday morning after a vehicle was stopped near Falkland.

Late last month, two people were shot dead within hours of each other at separate hotels in Kamloops. Those slayings are believed by police to be linked to the city’s drug trade.

READ MORE: Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

Another man was killed in October 2018, also believed to be linked to the drug trade.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook
Next story
UPDATE: Missing snowshoer identified as 39-year-old Surrey man

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read