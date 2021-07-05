Shots fired at empty vehicle under investigation: Vernon RCMP

A truck, that was reported stolen, was seen leaving the site

Police are investigating after several shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle parked in Vernon Saturday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of gunshots around a residential building in the 1600 block of Deleenheer Road around 4:45 a.m. on July 3.

Officers discovered a pickup truck in the parking lot that sustained damage, believed to be bullet holes.

Witnesses on the scene reported several loud bangs and then a black Ford truck leaving at a high rate of speed.

Media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said preliminary findings point to several rounds being fired into the unattended vehicle.

“The black Ford truck witnessed leaving the scene was stolen earlier in the morning and has since been recovered,” Terleski said.

“While the shooting appears to be targeted, this is a serious incident and investigators, with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Forensic Identification Services, are working to determine who is responsible for this brazen attack.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, and has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the detachment at 250-545-7171.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

