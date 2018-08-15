Short-term rentals could be allowed in Lake Country by next week

A bylaw for short-term rentals will be up for adoption during Tuesday’s council meeting

Lake Country’s council will be looking at adopting a bylaw which will allow short-term rentals in the district.

The bylaw will be up for final adoption during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Vacation rentals are currently not allowed in the district, but according to a survey conducted in 2015, 48 per cent of residents said they were in favour of allowing short-term rentals, while 41 per cent were not.

According to the bylaw, “the rental use shall be for no more than 30 consecutive days, no residence shall have more than four sleeping units rented concurrently, the rental use must not be located within an accessory suite, and all parking and waste removal associated with the rental use must be contained onsite.”

Recently in Kelowna, a loophole in the short-term rental policy proposed by city council may backfire and create a “speculators heaven,” says a rental advocate.

Dianne Varga says the city’s plan to restrict short-term rentals to principal residences can be evaded by buying into multi-unit property developments falling under a myriad of C type zones.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.