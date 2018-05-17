Travis Paterson/News Staff

Lake Country council passes first step for short-term rentals

Council approved the bylaw changes without any discussion Tuesday

Short-term vacation rental regulations are moving along in Lake Country.

Vacation rentals are currently not allowed in the district, but according to a survey conducted in 2015, 48 per cent of residents said they were in favour of allowing short-term rentals, while 41 per cent were not.

On Tuesday bylaw changes were presented to council on the issue. The bylaw changes will define a short-term vacation rental and will limit its use to no more than 30 consecutive days, with no more than four rooms rented at the same time, and the location will not be allowed in an accessory suite.

The City of Kelowna and West Kelowna currently have no bylaws in place addressing short-term rentals.

Lake Country council agreed to give the amendment a first and second reading Tuesday without any discussion. It will be forwarded to a public hearing.

