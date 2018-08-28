Short term rentals allowed in Lake Country

The district approved of the rental bylaw last week

Short term vacation rentals are allowed in the District of Lake Country.

A zoning amendment bylaw was adopted without much discussion from council during last Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

The amendment allows for rentals as long as “the rental use shall be for no more than 30 consecutive days, no residence shall have more than four sleeping units rented concurrently, the rental use must not be located within an accessory suite, and all parking and waste removal associated with the rental use must be contained onsite.”

