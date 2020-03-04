Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

It’s springtime and that means clearing out or refreshing your wardrobe.

This is where The Great Closet Cleanout comes in. The event will help some purge their closets as well as help others to refresh their wardrobes all the while supporting local charities.

This spring, the event will support The Bridge Youth and Family Services, which will receive a portion of the day’s proceeds.

Currently, The Bridge is developing plans for a 16-bedroom live-in treatment facility for Okanagan youth. Event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said the lack of recovery beds in the region is why she wanted to support the treatment centre’s new building plans.

The Bridge also offers support services to families experiencing poverty, substance misuse, homelessness, mental illness, abuse and trauma.

There will be over 40 tables of gently used ladies’ shoes, clothing and accessories at the Laurel Packinghouse on Mar. 14. Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes from participating businesses.

Leftover clothing not sold at the cleanout event will all be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

For more information on booking tables, as well as the event time, visit the Great Closet Cleanout Facebook page.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

