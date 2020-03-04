Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

It’s springtime and that means clearing out or refreshing your wardrobe.

This is where The Great Closet Cleanout comes in. The event will help some purge their closets as well as help others to refresh their wardrobes all the while supporting local charities.

This spring, the event will support The Bridge Youth and Family Services, which will receive a portion of the day’s proceeds.

Currently, The Bridge is developing plans for a 16-bedroom live-in treatment facility for Okanagan youth. Event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said the lack of recovery beds in the region is why she wanted to support the treatment centre’s new building plans.

The Bridge also offers support services to families experiencing poverty, substance misuse, homelessness, mental illness, abuse and trauma.

There will be over 40 tables of gently used ladies’ shoes, clothing and accessories at the Laurel Packinghouse on Mar. 14. Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes from participating businesses.

Leftover clothing not sold at the cleanout event will all be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

For more information on booking tables, as well as the event time, visit the Great Closet Cleanout Facebook page.

READ MORE: The Bridge seeks more government investment to boost addiction recovery services

READ MORE: Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor
Next story
110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios brake check earlier today

Open burning permits granted for Smith Creek in West Kelowna

Property owners must obtain a permit to conduct open burning

Four new sports fields coming to Lake Country

A gravel track is also planned to be built around one of the larger sports fields

Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shuswap man guilty of ‘deliberate and premeditated’ breach of Securities Act

Judge finds accused’s lying that led to 2007 sanctions continued in the courtroom

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Most Read