Shed burns down in Kelowna

A minor fire behind The Laurel Packing House was quickly extinguished by firefighters

At approximately 5:30 p.m. this evening the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1304 Ellis Street.

The first arriving officer reported a 5 feet by 5 feet. wooden shed on fire behind the Laurel Building.

The fire was extinguished by the first arriving crew and all other units were canceled.

The shed was completely destroyed and there were no injuries.

Four engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command unit, including 16 personnel initially responded to this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people to extinguish their smoking materials in a safe and responsible manner.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.