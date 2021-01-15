Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries in hospital after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries in hospital after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)

‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

A Salmon Arm mother of six boys will be remembered for her bright smile and great sense of humour.

Lindsay Palmateer, her fiancé Matt Lien and three of their children were involved in a serious collision on Highway 97A south of Enderby Wednesday, Jan. 6.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched a multi-unit response, including four ground ambulances and two helicopters, responded to the three-vehicle crash, involving a logging truck.

The Palmateer-Lien family was transported to hospital, where Lindsay, 28, succumbed to her injuries.

“Lindsay was always the kid with a smile on her face,” said her mother Pamela Palmateer in a phone interview. “She could always light up a room.”

Palmateer said her daughter, born in New Liskeard, Ont., in 1992, has always been very creative.

“She loved to make crafts and personalize stuff for the boys,” her mother said.

Palmateer had an affinity for customizing her sons’ clothing to represent the things they were most passionate about whether that was tacos or video games, her mom said.

“She kept everyone going.”

With three of her own children and three step-children, Palmateer said her daughter “was everyone’s caretaker.”

“She took care of everyone,” she reiterated. “If there was any problem, she was in there like a dirty shirt.

“Lindsay was the most amazing, devoted mother you would ever meet,” she wrote in a social media post. “Her children were her life and I only hope that between our family and Matt’s that we can love and teach the children like she would have.

“We need to make her proud.”

A GoFundMe campaign was kickstarted only Jan. 10 and in only four days, 649 donors have raised $50,550 — exceeding the $50,000 goal. The Lindsay and Matt Emergency Fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

READ MORE: Windstorm introduces large tree to Vernon family’s shed

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries
Next story
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

Just Posted

Canadian author Paul Young, who wrote the critically acclaimed novel, the Shack, will join Vernon-based foundation, the Emily Dahl Foundation, for a Fireside Chat event in June 2021. (YouTube)
Bestselling author to be keynote presenter at Vernon event

The Shack author Paul Young to join with Emily Dahl Foundation for summer Fireside Chat

North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association coach Rory Taber (left) accepts donations of new equipment for some local players from former NHL player Jason Podollan and his Up My Hockey brand, courtesy of Bauer Hockey. (Photo submitted)
Ex-NHLer sets up North Okanagan kids with new gear

Jason Podollan teams up with Bauer Hockey to help out some worthy families with new hockey equipment

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)
‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

The exhibit is set to open on Nov. 13. (File)
UBCO recieves $1.9M for cleantech hub

UBCO campus will help develop and commercialize clean technologies and create up to 50 well-paying jobs

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

A rendering of the proposed development, called 2020, adjacent to other currently underway projects in the area. (Contributed)
Proposed 46-storey tower dubbed ‘2020’ would be Kelowna’s tallest building

The building was proposed two days after council approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue

  RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
‘Dangerous situation’ inside busy Kelowna store prompts police presence

27-year-old man apprehended after threatening to harm himself inside store

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials says it will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Chad Eliason goes public with the information he went to Mexico over Christmas. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm councillor travels to Mexico over Christmas holiday

Politician says he regrets decision and didn’t consider the ramifications

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Letisha Reimer died Nov. 1, 2016 after being stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
No evidence that killer was in ‘psychotic state’ during Abbotsford school stabbing: Crown

Second day of closing arguments at ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

Most Read