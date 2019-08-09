She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Have you ever wanted a place of your own to escape from the children or the daily rush of life? What if this getaway was in your own backyard; a place of your own where you can find peace, kick your feet up, enjoy a glass of rosé and take a moment all to yourself.

Dan Byl of All In Contracting has created just the space.

In support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Byl has constructed a stunning She Shed, complete with high-end finishings, a 55” Sharp TV, fireplace, recessed lighting and a breathtaking curved roof.

Now the She Shed, valued at $35,000, is up for auction and this is the last weekend to get your bids in.

READ MORE: Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

READ MORE: Beer Fest marks 55 years for Kelowna’s German cultural club

The current bid is set at $12,500, but Kelowna Women’s Shelter executive director Karen Mason said she’s hoping more bids will roll in this weekend.

“The She Shed is such an incredibly innovative fundraising idea,” Mason said.

“We’re really hopeful the right person, or people, are holding their cards close to their chest as many do in an auction situation,” she said.

Byl came forward to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and offered to build the innovative 12-by-8 oasis in support of the shelter. The money will go toward the PEACE program (prevention, education, advocacy, counselling and empowerment program), which provides supports to youth and their parents.

“We are so grateful to him for coming up with it and working so hard on our behalf,” Mason said.

If bids don’t exceed the $20,000 mark, the shed will be pulled from the market.

READ MORE: Baby born on side of Highway 97

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire
Next story
Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Lost photographs returned to family: Kelowna RCMP

Last week Kelowna RCMP found an envelope containing family photos

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

Most Read