A section of Eastside Road that appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake was caught by this keen eyed boater. (Photo courtesy of Tera-Lee Derkatch-Caverly‎)

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

Update 4:50 p.m.

According to a Ministry of Transportation official, a washout on Eastside Road, north of Okanagan Falls, has resulted in ministry staff temporarily closing a section of the road to traffic while a more fulsome assessment can be carried out.

A full geotechnical assessment is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the necessary repairs.

The Ministry has set up a detour on McLean Creek road and residents in the area will be able access their homes.

***************************

A section of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, is shut down as it appears part of the road is starting to give way.

On Sunday afternoon a sharp-eyed boater on Skaha Lake caught what could have been a dangerous situation for vehicles travelling on the road as it looks as though a part of southbound lane is starting to crumble.

The road is shut down near a winding portion where people are known to jump off the cliffs into the lake. McLean Creek Road is still accessible from Eastside Road.

The Western News has contacted the Ministry of Highways and the contractor AIM Roads for more information.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alaska ferry service may have to pay armed RCMP at B.C. terminal
Next story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read