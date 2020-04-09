The bike path on Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna has two lanes and a barrier separating bikes from vehicles. (Contributed)

‘Share the road’: More cyclists hitting Kelowna streets amid COVID-19 pandemic

Increased bicycle, pedestrian traffic due to shifting seasons and social distancing

Though direction from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is to stay home as much as possible to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many people are outdoors walking and riding bikes.

As bicycle traffic continues to increase due to warming weather and those looking to be active while keeping distance from others, the City of Kelowna is reminding residents to keep roads safe by staying alert and watching out for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we can all do our part whether we’re driving a vehicle, riding a bike, walking or using a wheelchair or mobility scooter,” said Matt Worona, mobility specialist at the City of Kelowna. “Heading into the long weekend, we want to remind our community to stay alert and watch out for one another.”

According to ICBC, three out of four crashes involving pedestrians, and four out of five crashes involving cyclists, happen at intersections. Drivers can help keep roads safe by staying focused — especially at intersections and crosswalks — yielding the right-of-way and shoulder checking for bicyclists before turning right and before opening the vehicle door.

The city urges everyone to follow the direction from Dr. Henry to stay home as much as possible and stay at a safe distance (two metres) from others if you do need to go outside.

