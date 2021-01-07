(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Sexual violence at home during pandemic skyrockets, say Okanagan experts

During January, Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are going virtual

January is Sexual Assault Awareness Month but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events usually hosted to promote the message have had to go virtual.

But that doesn’t mean the events, which focus on violence faced at home, will go unnoticed.

Organizers with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) and UBCO’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office (SVPRO) said this is especially important now, as calls for service have increased.

COEFS victim services worker and team lead Samantha said since the pandemic started and more people have had to stay home, the number of people calling in to ask for help and those using their services have skyrocketed.

“Just this past summer, especially in July, we’ve seen some of our highest numbers ever,” she said.

“Our numbers are skyrocketing and have pretty much stayed consistent since then… we also see an increase during the holidays, especially in January, and we’re seeing that now.”

She said that overall, they’ve seen at least a 30% increase in new clients coming to COEFS for help.

Samantha said now more than ever, it is important to highlight issues of sexual assault especially as many people aren’t able to physically check in on their friends and family because of the pandemic.

“We need to shed a light on this… because sometimes, those in your bubble, those you’re isolating with, they’re the ones who are abusing you.”

She added this is why it’s important to make sure you have a select group of trusted people with who you know you can talk about your situation. Another tip she gave is having a code word with your safe group that will let them know what you need when you need it.

“But it’s just all so individualized so it’s hard to say that there’s a one-size-fits-all way to get out of an abusive situation.”

“Another big thing is to get connected to resources like us, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Mamas for Mamas, and other places like this. We will listen to your specific situation and come up with a unique plan that would be safe for you,” Samantha said.

And if you suspect that your friend or loved one may have been assaulted or may be in an abusive relationship, Samantha said the best thing you can do is be there for them, listen to their story, and help them connect to resources.

Another important thing to do is to learn ways on how to prevent sexual violence as well.

For more information on sexual violence and UBCO’s virtual events, visit SVPRO’s website.

READ: ‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

sexual abuse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary cop killed on-duty has Vernon Army Camp connection
Next story
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Just Posted

KingFisher Boats donated Christmas hampers to local families in need, this year benefiting 11 families through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace including a Christmas Eve dinner and additional essentials for the house. (Contributed)
KingFisher casts Christmas cheer for Vernon families

11 Vernon families benefitted through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is a favourite with nordic skiers. With more than 100 kilometres of combined trails in Vernon, no wonder it’s considered one of BC’s best places for cross-country skiing! Photo courtesy Tourism Vernon.
Taylor: All by myself on the ski trail

After Christmas, I went up the mountain for some cross-country skiing. By… Continue reading

Opera singer Melina Schein is one of the artists featured in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Focus online series, premiering Thursday, Jan. 21. (VDPAC photo)
Vernon stage puts live music in focus

Performing Arts Centre spotlights online series with Okanagan artists

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

(Pixabay)
Sexual violence at home during pandemic skyrockets, say Okanagan experts

During January, Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are going virtual

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A student is pictured wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Individual at Kelowna high school tests postive for COVID-19

School District 23 said students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling found the Province of British Columbia and the District of Sicamous liable for damages caused to Waterway Houseboats 2 Mile operation during the 2012 debris flood. All parties involved are now appealing. (File photo)
Waterway Houseboats’ courtroom saga to continue

Appeals from all parties involved in the 2019 Supreme court case were considered Dec. 30.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Zoom gatherings, such as this event by the Penticton Tune-Agers, became common during 2020. This was one of many changes to come during an unprecedented year. (Penticton Tune-Agers - YouTube)
COLUMN: Our world will not go back to normal in 2021

Attempting a return to pre-pandemic conditions would be nearly impossible

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read