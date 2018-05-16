Sexual assault near Vernon high school investigated

Alleged incident took place Monday on Fulton Road

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is advising the public about an alleged sexual assault incident that occurred in the Okanagan Landing area early Monday evening and is appealing for any further information that may lead to the identity of a suspect.

On May 14, just before 4 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an adult female who was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking home in the 2400 block of Fulton Road. After the alleged incident, the suspect male fled on foot. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP general duty officers were immediately dispatched to the area but the suspect was not located.

The victim, who was not injured, describes the suspect as a Caucasian male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and a black hat.

“The police are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to identify the suspect,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area or heard anything at the time of the assault to come forward and speak to police.”

While this investigation is still in its early stages, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to offer a few safety tips for residents to heighten their safety, including:

– Don’t take shortcuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

– Walk with friends.

– Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

– Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

– Trust your instincts.

– Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff
Next story
Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Just Posted

West Kelowna gets ready for rising lake

Preparing for lake level rise in West Kelowna

If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Sexual assault near Vernon high school investigated

Alleged incident took place Monday on Fulton Road

Keeping Kelowna’s lakeshore drains clear

Huge pumps to be used to keep lake water from backing up drainage systems along the lakeshore

Multi-family development approved by Lake Country council

The development will be located between Woodsdale and Redecopp Roads

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Keremeos Elks Rodeo getting ready to ride

Organizers say rodeo grounds dry, rodeo to go ahead

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

DeHart: Glenmore cider producer opens May 19

Scenic Road Cider Co. ready to open for third season

Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

Most Read