Rob Vagramov, mayor of Port Moody

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

A charge of sexual assault has been stayed against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov.

A lawyer appeared on Vagramov’s behalf in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.

The mayor has completed B.C.’s alternative measures program, special prosecutor Michael Klein told the court.

The program allows an accused person to deal with a criminal charge outside the court process. Such cases are considered if the charge is minor, it is their first offence, and/or they admit they were responsible. The measures themselves can include financial compensation, an apology, or community service work.

It is not clear what Vagramov had to complete.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

The charge was announced shortly after Vagramov was elected mayor in 2018, in connection to an incident in 2015 when he was a city councillor.

More to come.

