Conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms in the Okanagan Valley and on the Connector today. (File photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley and for the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

The watch, issued on June 26 at 9:30 a.m., states that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorms are expected to develop this morning and intensify by early afternoon.

For motorists, conditions in the mountains can result in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report severe weather, email Environment Canada at BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Kelowna RCMP launch crime reporting website

RCMP look to modernize police operations throughout the Okanagan

Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

An accident has traffic slowed down at Ellis Street and Highway 97 intersection

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to let up yet

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will join others in Osoyoos

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

Couple finds opportunities in Shusawp with technology and pastries

Shuswap Immigrant Service Society welcomes Hillary Paganessi and Simone Bardella

Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Most Read