A storm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Kootenays and Columbia regions of B.C. (Calvin Dickson photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kootenays, Columbias and Okanagan. The specific regions include Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, East Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and West Columbia.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” says the watch from Environment Canada. “Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

For up to date information, visit the Environment Canada website at weather.gc.ca.


