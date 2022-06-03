Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton have potential for flash floods

Okanagan residents are warned of the potential for flash floods as a thunderstorms could hit the valley today, Friday, June 3.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Central, North and South Okanagan, including Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its weather website Friday. “Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The government agency warns residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

Updates will be provided as they become available so check back here.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Rain dampens play on Vernon fields

READ MORE: City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganSevere weatherStorm