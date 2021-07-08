Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Okanagan Valley. (Contributed)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

The storms are expected to be short but severe

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley.

Residents of the Central, South and North Okanagan are advised to be wary of thunderstorms this evening.

READ NOW: No growth on wildfire north of Big White as crews continue to battle blaze

The storms are expected to be short, but severe and produce heavy winds, hail and torrential downpours. Drybelt areas are more susceptible to heavy downpours, but the storm has the potential to produce 5 to 15mm of rain and hail the size of nickels to peas.

READ NOW: ‘The most stressful year of my life’: Okanagan cherries devastated by heat wave

Environment Canada would like to remind everyone to seek shelter if it begins to thunder and to report severe weather by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca.

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Salmon Arm resident calls Rotary Club’s Canada Day flag fundraiser ‘extremely disrespectful’
Next story
Jagmeet Singh commits NDP to building 500,000 affordable housing units

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Okanagan Valley. (Contributed)
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

Karma Gill, the co-owner of Kelowna’s Farming Karma. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘The most stressful year of my life’: Okanagan cherries devastated by heat wave

Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver on May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Gas jumps 14 cents at Vernon station

Coldstream council meetings are again open to the public. (Morning Star - file photo)
Coldstream opens council meetings to public