Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

A Lamborghini was headed north on the Sea-to-Sky when hit the median and crossed over to hit a Toyota crossover, RCMP said. (Whistler RCMP)
A Toyota crossover was headed south on the Sea-to-Sky when it was hit by an oncoming Lamborghini, RCMP said. (Whistler RCMP)

Multiple people were sent to hospital after a three-car crash on the Sea-to-Sky on Saturday (Sept. 5).

According to Whistler RCMP, the collision started with a black Range Rover and a silver Lamborghini that were travelling northbound when the latter car was involved in an “incident” that saw it hit the median and cross over into incoming traffic near Daisy Lake, south of Whistler.

Police said the Lamborghini then hit a Toyota crossover that was driving southbound, sending multiple people – including two children – to hospital. The children are in stable condition.

Mounties said the Lamborghini was part of the Diamond Hublot Rally, a charity event that raises money for 20 different causes.

“At this stage we are determining the exact cause of what made it cross into oncoming traffic,” said Sgt. Sascha Banks.

“We are investigating both the drivers of the Range Rover and the Lamborghini for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with dash-cam or cellphone footage, or who saw the collision or any driving behaviour of our northbound vehicles prior to are asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

