Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Seven Township firefighters are in self-isolation after assisting a man in medical distress who has COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times files) Township of Langley fire crews saw an increase in call volume on Monday. (TOLFireFighters/Twitter)

Seven Langley firefighters are in self-isolation after being exposed to a case of COVID-19 while on duty, Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong confirmed.

BREAKING: Seven @LangleyTownship firefighters in #LangleyBC are in self-isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19 while on duty. More to come. @LangleyTimes @BlackPressMedia — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 17, 2020

“We are working closely with Fraser Health,” he said.

“They were exposed during a call,” Armstrong added.

Crews responded to a medical call on March 9 and were informed by Fraser Health on Monday that the man firefighters were assisting had a confirmed case of COVID-19, Township fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

The man’s condition is not known, he noted.

“As far as I know they are doing well,” Ferguson said about the firefighters in self-isolation.

More to come.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus