Service reductions coming to Kelowna Regional Transit due to COVID-19

Beginning April 5, Kelowna Transit will be implementing summer level of service

The Kelowna Regional Transit System is reducing its service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 5, BC Transit will be implementing summer level of service to all Okanagan municipalities it serves.

Changes will include:

Service reductions and schedule changes on various routes that reflect summer service

Discontinuation of routes 4 Pandosy/UBCO Express and 13 Quail Ridge for the summer

Schedule change for route 97 Okanagan and 23 Lake Country to improve on-time performance

The service changes also take into account having sufficient service to allow for physical distancing while travelling on public transit.

“The response to COVID-19 is a fluid situation that businesses, governments, and people are adjusting to across the country and around the world,” read a release from BC Transit. “BC Transit will continue to monitor available resources and provide service updates on a day-to-day basis. We thank our customers for their patience, and apologize for the inconvenience.”

