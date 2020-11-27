Update: Glenmore Rd reopens after ‘serious’ high-speed collision

Update, 4:49 p.m.

RCMP have announced Glenmore Rd has now reopened between Kelowna and Lake Country.

“Thank you for your patience while emergency crews were on scene,” stated RCMP.

Update: 3:26 p.m.

Kelowna General Hospital is prepping to receive a male in his 40s, who was injured in the high-speed head-on collision.

The vehicle he was occupying suffered severe front-end damage.

Update, 3:01 p.m.

RCMP, calling the situation a ‘serious’ collision, have confirmed the road closure.

Glenmore Rd is closed between John Hindle Dr and Shanks Rd.

“Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene and to plan an alternate route,” said RCMP in an email.

No further details are available at this time.

Original:

A reported head-on collision up Glenmore Road North is blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to reports, the driver of one of the vehicles is trapped. Extrication is required.

Several units have been called out to the collision, which occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. The approximate location of the collision is 2910 Glenmore Road North.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.

