A motorcycle crash near Grindrod Sunday, Aug. 30, is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. as to possible driver’s infractions and whether police action or inaction is linked to the serious injuries to the motorcyclist. (File photo)

Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

An investigation is underway after police failed to stop a motorcyclist with no helmet or licence plate before he was involved in a head-on collision in Enderby.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) are looking to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the motorcyclist’s serious and potentially life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash Sunday, Aug. 30, near Grindrod.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Aug. 30, RCMP in the Southeast District received several traffic complaints of a man with no helmet riding a motorcycle with no licence plate.

Callers reported the motorcycle was speeding in and out of traffic in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby on Highways 97 and 97A.

An officer located the motorcycle in Lake Country, where the rider allegedly failed to stop and the officer reportedly did not pursue.

Another officer spotted the motorcycle in Enderby on Highway 97A near Mill Ave but was unable to initiate a traffic stop.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Enderby RCMP received a report of head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 97 at Springbend Road near Grindrod.

Upon their arrival, police confirmed the rider and motorcycle were the same as the one previously observed.

The rider suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were not physically injured.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the driving infractions, while the IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

All aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. investigationmotorcycleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Just Posted

Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

Kelowna man charged in multiple 2019 robberies has case returned to provincial court

The suspect is accused of robbing four area gas stations in one night in March 2019

Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Second civic Coldstream employee retires

Deputy clerk retires after 25 years with district

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Former Lillooet man charged with murder sentenced to time served for manslaughter

Jeffery Harris was 36 on Feb. 10, 2015, when he stabbed Gary Mandseth to death

Shuswap RCMP believe hit and run may be connected with shooting

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Most Read