Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

Emergency crews blocked off southbound lanes of Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake

Emergency crews have the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna blocked as they are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Police say traffic in both directions will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues. (Meg Conley - Facebook)

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed all lanes on Highway 97 are reopened to traffic.

More information regarding the crash is still to come.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 97 is closed for both directions between Old Vernon Road and Commonwealth Road south of Lake Country due to the serious accident.

The provincial agency will provide an update at 10:00 a.m.

The District of Lake Country said the incident near the Jamemry and Jealous Fruits has traffic backed up through Winfield and Kelowna-bound traffic is being detoured to Glenmore Road.

“Have patience as the emergency crews respond, investigate and clear the site to restore traffic flow,” the district said in a social media post.

ORIGINAL:

A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 north of Kelowna Friday morning.

Kelowna RCMP, Emergency Health Services and the Lake Country Fire department are on scene of the incident around Ellison or Duck Lake near the Jammery.

Both northbound and southbound traffic along Highway 97 will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue to investigate, a statement from RCMP reads.

“Police are asking any motorists affected by the incident for their patience as emergency crews work to assess and clear the scene.”

No further details are available currently, but this story will be updated as they become available.

Police say an update will follow when the southbound lanes reopen.

