(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15

A crash between a truck and a motorcycle occurred on Westside Road in West Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. and is being called serious by the West Kelowna RCMP. It happened about one kilometre south of Lake Okanagan Resort.

Westside Road was closed in both directions as police investigated. It is now open.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by calling the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

READ MORE: At least 20,000 Kelowna voters have hit the polls in this year’s municipal election

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West KelownaKelownamotorcycle

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park
Next story
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

Just Posted

Adobe stock
It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

(Photo - BC Wildfire dashboard)
Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

(Black Press file photo)
Serious crash between truck and motorcycle in West Kelowna

A rally to support Ukraine was held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Support for Ukraine rally held in Kelowna’s Kerry Park