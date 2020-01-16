UPDATE: One deceased after serious collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland

Update: 4:40 p.m.

RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed that one individual has died as a result of the collision on Hwy 97 near Summerland.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Summerland RCMP responded to the collision just north of Summerland and found that a southbound vehicle had lost control, entered northbound lanes where it was hit by a transport truck.

The transport truck left the highway and rolled down an embankment and the driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

“Unfortunately a passenger in the car was found deceased at the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services.

South Okanagan Traffic Services out of Keremeos is spearheading the investigation.

“At this time, it doesn’t appear that anything criminal in nature occurred,” added Halskov. “Perhaps speed and weather and/or road conditions are being considered as possible contributing factors to this fatality.”

The highway is now re-opened in both directions.

–

Update – 4:18 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 97, however it is single-lane alternating, and slow-going.

Witnesses say a vehicle may have travelled through a barrier and down the embankment.

–

Update – 3:40 p.m.

According to authorities on scene, the highway could be open to single-lane alternating traffic in approximately 30 minutes.

–

Update – 3:20 p.m.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress. The estimated time of re-opening is not available. The next update is expected at 5 p.m.

–

2:20 p.m.

Highway 97, approximately five kilometers north of Summerland, is closed in both directions.

Penticton RCMP are advising that the closure is due to a serious motor vehicle collision.

RCMP say the collision is near Callan Road.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

