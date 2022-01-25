Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Fiery crash closes Sea to Sky Highway north of Lions Bay

Squamish RCMP estimate the road will be closed for three to five hours

Highway 99 is closed in both directions after a serious collision closed the road earlier today, (Jan. 25).

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team (ICARS), Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano are providing a coordinated response.

The highway is closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay after a serious collision involving two vehicles at 4:47 pm.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that five ambulance units responded to the collision. Two patients were transferred to hospital in serious condition.

DriveBC estimates the road will reopen around 10 pm no detours are available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan researchers look for solutions to homelessness
Next story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown

Just Posted

A presentation by the Kelowna Homelessness Research Collaborative was hosted by the All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon on Jan. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan researchers look for solutions to homelessness

(File photo/Black Press Media)
Generosity of Kelowna-Lake Country residents overwhelms Salvation Army

Vernon's Post Office has been closed three times in the last week due to staff shortages. (Contributed)
COVID-19 staff shortages close Vernon post office 3x in a week

A large memorial board similar to the boards that were stolen. (RCMP)
Valuable bronze memorial plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery