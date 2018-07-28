(Shane MacKichan photo)

Serious collision closes Highway 1 in Lower Mainland for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Highway 1 between 200th Street and 176th Street has since been re-opened following a serious crash Saturday morning.

The collision was reported at about 6 a.m. Saturday, just west of 200th Street on the border of Langley and Surrey. The crashleft eastbound lanes closed for hours.

Wreckage visible from the 200th Street overpass showed that a minivan and semi-truck were possibly involved in the collision. Unconfirmed reports suggest the crash was fatal.

Black Press Media has reached out to Langley RCMP and LMD Traffic Services for confirmation on exact details.

As the lanes re-open, the 200th street ramp remains closed.

To avoid delays, commuters can take Highway 15 and 88th Avenue.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
