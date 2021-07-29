A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

UPDATE: 57 earthquakes detected off Alaska peninsula following 8.2-magnitude quake Wednesday night

No tsunami warning in effect

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey. It was followed almost four minutes later by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake 114 km from Perryville and a 5.9 quake 119 km from Chignik four minutes after that.

As of 6:17 a.m. July 29, a total of 57 earthquakes have been detected near the Alaska peninsula following that initial 8.2 quake Wednesday night. The aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 2.6 to 6.1 with most sitting around 4.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C.

More to come.

ALSO READ: After the ‘Big One,’ will your family be ready?

ALSO READ: Know what to do in the event of a Greater Victoria tsunami warning

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Previous story
Morning Start: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet

Just Posted

Two Interior Health staff talk about the ramifications caused by those who choose to refuse COVID-19 protocols. (Rahmat Gul - AP file photo)
Behind the Mask: Not following COVID-19 protocol causes more work for Interior Health, staff says

There will be sales, pop up shops prize draws and more across five stores throughout the Okanagan (Pixabay stock image)
Knitters unite for Okanagan yarn crawl

A new fire has been reported between Sicamous and Malakwa July 28. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
New wildfire sparked in Shuswap

A boil water notice has been lifted in Lake Country for Oyama Lake customers. (File photo)
Boil water notice lifted for Oyama Lake source users in Lake Country