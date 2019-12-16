Sentencing trial begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

A sentencing hearing began today (Dec. 16) for a former West Kelowna teacher who pleaded guilty earlier this year to having relations with one of his students.

Crown counsellor David Grabavac spent the morning poring through hundreds of messages between Bradley Furman and one of his former students which be described as often sexually explicit.

The Grade 12 student, who was 17 years old at the time, has not been identified.

Grabovac said the messages contained evidence of nine instances of sexual intercourse and two instances of oral intercourse between the two, some of which occurred on school grounds.

Furman, a former teacher at Mount Boucherie High School, is accused of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a child under 18, attempting to pervert the course of justice and several breaches of a court order.

The sentencing hearing is anticipated to take two days to complete.

Furman pleaded guilty to the charges in the spring of 2018. While initially released, he returned to jail in August after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing.

While in custody he underwent a pre-sentencing psychological assessment.

