‘Senseless act’: Vandals remove memorial plaques from benches at Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake

City has turned investigation over to RCMP

Undoubtedly this was difficult news for Salmon Arm families to hear.

During the week of April 17, vandals removed and stole memorial plaques from benches at McGuire Lake.

“This is a senseless act and it has been reported to the police,” said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

The plaques were bronze but it’s not known if the vandal or vandals’ motivation was the metal. A total of six plaques were stolen along the south or highway side of the lake.

Niewenhuizen said staff will be working to replace the plaques but at this time detailed costs aren’t known.

