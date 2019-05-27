(Pixabay)

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

The B.C. Securities Commission is warning seniors in the province to not fall for a scam trying to sell them shares in a B.C-based technology company.

The commission said a New York-based phone number, area code 646, has been using “high-pressure sales tactics” to sell shares in CannaOne Technologies Inc.

Although the company is real, the calls are fraudulent. Seniors are being told by the called to buy a certain number of shares at a particular price and not to sell until they get a follow-up call.

Any seniors who received a call about purchasing CannaOne or any other investment are asked to call the commission at 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393.

ALSO READ: Latest phone scam tricks Vancouver seniors out of $3.1 million

ALSO READ: White Rock man warns of credit-card phone scam

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing
Next story
High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Just Posted

Car smashes into pole outside West Kelowna business

The pole managed to stop the car from driving further and hitting the building

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men face criminal charges for evading police in stolen truck

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read