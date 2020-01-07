Senior struck on snowy streets in Okanagan

A pedestrian was struck on the snowy streets Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highway 97 (32nd Street), near 32nd Ave shortly before 11 a.m.
A senior was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is one of several incidents that plagued Vernon’s slick streets following a dump of snow Monday evening.
Power was knocked out to hundreds, which in turn cut off the streetlights at a major intersection, causing considerable backups. The lights at 48th Avenue and 27th Street were out, forcing a four-way stop, and causing some confusion.
There is a truck in the ditch on Silver Star Road, near the 5000 block.
There are also reports of a car in the ditch on Highway 97 near Bernie Road.
Meanwhile, others made the most of all the snow and had some fun building snowmen.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.