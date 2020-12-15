A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)

Senior Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

A fundraiser is gaining ground in support of a Sicamous couple whose residence was lost to a fire over the weekend.

Sicamous firefighters responded to the blaze at a Cambie-Solsqua Road residence around noon on Saturday, Dec. 12. They arrived to find a fully involved house fire, said Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino. The Malakwa and Swansea Point fire departments were called in to assist with fighting the blaze and shuttling water to the site.

Ogino said it was a difficult fire to fight and was grateful for the support from the neighbouring fire departments. The bulk of the blaze was knocked down by around 3 p.m., with work on hot spots continuing throughout the afternoon. A firefighter watched over the property overnight and others returned the following morning.

On Monday, Ogino was was back at the Cambie-Solsqua Road residence doing his investigation. He said it was unlikely a cause would be found, but suggested it may have been electrical.

The home’s residents, who safely escaped the blaze, were able to recover a few belongings. But Ogino said the house itself was a total loss. This was confirmed by a Gofundme page, Help Helane and James Rebuild their Home, created in support of the homeowners, James Hopkins and Helane Northey.

The fundraiser, set up by daughter Kim Fawcett, explains the couple lost everything in the fire that destroyed their farm home.

“As seniors on a fixed income, they had canceled their home insurance to help make ends meet, so now they literally have nothing,” Fawcett’s Gofundme page reads. “My father recently suffered several heart attacks over the summer and this additional stress is not helpful for his recovery.

“I am asking for any support you can provide to Help Helane and James rebuild their life and their home.”

Fawcett said rebuilding the home is estimated at $300,000. That doesn’t include replacement of the home’s contents.

Senior Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

