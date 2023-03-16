Senior crashes car into Vernon business

A senior suffered minor injuries driving their vehicle into Canadian Tire.
An 85-year-old drove their SUV into the side of the store Wednesday, March 15 around 4:30 p.m.
The driver was treated for minor injuries while the business suffered a large hole in the wall near the automotive service section.
“Alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no other injuries were reported,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
