Send us your spring pics for a chance to win

We asked, you answered. Kelowna residents are submitting their spring photos to answer our question: How are you taking advantage of the beautiful weather?

Submit your photo on our Facebook page before Monday for a chance to win a $100 gift card to any Kelowna restaurant of your choice. The winner will be announced at noon.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Sandra Wiens

Barb DeCarle-Morck

Shelley Jean

Marcie Emrich

Cassandra Bev

Hanna Lambert

Previous story
Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case
Next story
Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

Property owners near creeks in Kelowna urged to prepare

Risk of flooding increases as runoffs from higher elevations reach the valley bottom

Send us your spring pics for a chance to win

The Capital News is collecting photos of you taking advantage of this nice weather

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Haley Blais tackles social norms through music tour

Haley Blais encourages people not to be discouraged by social norms and to be who they are

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing after car accident east of Revelstoke

The car that Abbie — a three year old Golden lab was driving in — flipped over and ended up in a ditch early this morning

Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight

Inmates are packing 250 sandbags a day, but RDOS says newly acquired machine will push 6,000 an hour

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Most Read