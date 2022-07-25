Semi truck and trailer failed to make the hairpin curve on Anarchist Mountain Sunday night. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Dept.)

Semi-truck trailer full of frozen chicken crashes on Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos

The semi trailer driver failed to negotiate a hairpin curve

A semi-trailer truck unit fully loaded with frozen chicken failed to negotiate a hairpin turn on Anarchist Mountain Sunday night.

At 10:30 p.m., Anarchist Mountain Fire attended the crash where the semi was westbound on Highway 3 near Mule Deer Drive when they didn’t take the turn properly, nearly flipping the trailer onto its side.

Traffic was limited to alternating one lane for over three hours while the scene was being safely secured.

Two heavy wrecker tow trucks from Osoyoos and Grand Forks were required to clear the truck and trailer unit, at which time the highway was completely closed for one hour.

AMFD was on site for over four hours, and there were no reported injuries to the driver and passenger.

This is the second time this month a semi has flipped on its side after failing to negotiate a turn on the steep and curvy mountain.

