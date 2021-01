The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

The traffic circle at Highway 97A near Highway 1 in Sicamous is blocked after a semi-truck tipped its load.

AIM Road Crews are on scene and estimated the road will be closed to traffic till at least 1 p.m.

While the traffic circle is closed there is a detour available via Main Street and Eagle Pass Way.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday when a semi-truck carrying what appears to be two vehicles tipped over in the roundabout.

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.

