Semi-truck fire on Coquihalla

The semi-truck fire sparked on May 18 on Highway 5

A driver travelling along the Coquihalla snapped this photo of a semi-truck on fire.

The incident happened on May 18, and according to the witness, the drive was OK and able to exit the vehicle safely.

The tractor-trailer was on fire in the westbound lane just after the snowshed. Traffic was reduced to single lane while emergency crews were on scene.

According to a witness on scene, explosions were heard coming from the semi.

