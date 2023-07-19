A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Semi truck and van collide at Kelowna intersection

It’s not known if anyone has been injured

Update: 9:32 a.m.

Both vehicles have been cleared from the intersection and traffic is moving again.

Original

Traffic is snarled at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive after a crash involving a semi-truck and van.

The collision happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (July 19).

It’s not known if anyone has been injured, and traffic is blocked southbound on Dilworth Dr., and down to one lane northbound.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP seek man wanted for breach of probation
Next story
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Just Posted

Juno Award winning group, Indigenous Roots, are the headline act for Music in the Park in West Kelowna Friday, July 21 2023. (Facebook)
JUNO Award winning group to headline West Kelowna’s Music in the Park

The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Second fire in 9 days at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

A semi-truck and van collided at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Dilworth Drive on July 19, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Semi truck and van collide at Kelowna intersection

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29, 2022, after recieving a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Man charged with murder after body found in Okanagan Lake appears in Kelowna Court